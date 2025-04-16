GoLocal Fort Frances Transitions to Celebrate Canada: A New Chapter for Local Loyalty

Fort Frances, ON – The Rainy River Future Development Corporation (RRFDC) is excited to announce that the GoLocal Fort Frances program will transition to Celebrate Canada on May 1, 2025. This new program will bring fresh branding, an engaging marketing campaign, prize giveaways, and special events to support local businesses and encourage community participation.

As part of this transition, the issuance of new GoLocal points will phase out by July 1, 2025, but gift cards will remain valid and can be redeemed at participating merchants until December 31, 2025. Merchants are encouraged to develop special promotions to maximize the use of these gift cards throughout the year.

“In early 2025, we undertook a comprehensive review of the GoLocal Fort Frances program to assess its effectiveness and explore ways to enhance local engagement,” said Tannis Drysdale, Program Administrator.

“Through member surveys, retailer interviews, and discussions with alternative loyalty platforms, we developed a more inclusive and accessible program designed to better serve businesses and shoppers alike.”

When GoLocal Fort Frances launched 15 years ago, it provided an innovative, affordable loyalty program for local retailers. Today, as many businesses have implemented in-house programs, Celebrate Canada will offer a modernized approach that better aligns with evolving consumer trends.

With a renewed focus on celebrating Canadian pride and community spirit, Celebrate Canada will feature exciting giveaways, exclusive promotions, and community-driven events throughout the year. More details will be announced soon.

About RRFDC

The Rainy River Future Development Corporation (RRFDC) is committed to fostering economic growth and sustainability in the Rainy River District. Through initiatives like GoLocal Fort Frances and now Celebrate Canada, RRFDC continues to support local businesses and strengthen the regional economy.