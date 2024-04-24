Gizhewaadiziwin Health Access Centre staff vote to join Ontario Nurses’ Association

FORT FRANCES, ON, April 16, 2024 – The staff of Gizhewaadiziwin Health Access Centre in Fort Frances have overwhelmingly voted in favour of joining the Ontario Nurses’ Association (ONA).

“I am so happy to welcome the 40 staff members of this clinic to our union,” says ONA Provincial President Erin Ariss, RN. “ONA is strong and committed to representing its members, and we look forward to improving the wages, working conditions and enabling the dedicated workers to focus on providing care.”

Gizhewaadiziwin Health Access Centre staff provide primary care combining western curative care with traditional Ojibwe healing philosophies and practices. In addition to better wages and working conditions, staff say they are seeking transparency from their employer.

ONA is the union representing more than 68,000 registered nurses and health-care professionals, as well as 18,000 nursing student affiliates, providing care in hospitals, long-term care facilities, public health, the community, clinics and industry.