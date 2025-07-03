Giishkaandago’Ikwe Health Services Launches Revamped Feedback and Employee Recognition Program

Fort Frances, ON – July 3, 2025 – Giishkaandago’Ikwe Health Services is proud to announce the launch of its revamped feedback process and employee recognition program, reinforcing the organization’s commitment to client-centred care and continuous quality improvement. This updated process encourages clients, families, and communities to share their experiences and ideas for improvement in a simple, accessible, and respectful way.

The updated feedback process is part of the organization’s efforts to align its operations with its Strategic Plan by directly supporting:

Strategic Direction One: The Anishinaabeg will lead the organization so that Giishkaandago’Ikwe successes are the communities’ successes.

Strategic Direction Two: Deepen the mutual understanding and relationships between the Anishinaabeg and Giishkaandago’Ikwe

Strategic Direction Four: Clients have access to wrap-around services that promote mino bimaadiziwin

“We recognize that every experience with our services and programs is an opportunity for growth,” said Kayla Caul-Chartier, Chief Executive Officer for Giishkaandago’Ikwe Health Services. “By listening to the communities and individuals we serve, we are guided by their voice, their stories and their needs – just as our strategic plan commits us to do.”

Clients, families, and community members can now submit a feedback form in a variety of simple, accessible ways: through printed “Your Experience” brochures available at all office locations and from front line employees, by speaking directly to an employee and having them fill out the form on your behalf, or online at www.fftahs.org/feedback.

All feedback, whether positive or negative, is recorded and addressed with appropriate team members, and privacy is upheld throughout the process. All feedback is treated with respect and confidentiality. While providing contact information is optional, doing so can support more detailed follow up and resolution.

As part of the new feedback system, Giishkaandago’Ikwe Health Services is also launching a Recognition of Excellence program. This initiative invites clients and community members to identify employees who embody excellence, cultural humility, and compassionate care. Employees can be recognized directly through the various feedback channels by including the staff member’s name and specific contributions. Recognized employees will be celebrated for their contributions with the presentation of a certificate at all staff meetings, as well as by being highlighted in the organizational newsletter and other corporate communications.

For more information on both the updated feedback process and the newly introduced Recognition of Excellence program, please visit www.fftahs.org/feedback.