Get out and vote today

It’s Elections Day in Ontario, and if you’re reading this before 8:00 p.m. Central Time on Thursday, February 27, 2025, you still have time to make your voice heard.

Head down to the local voting location, which in Fort Frances this year will be the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre (FFPLTC) at 601 Reid Avenue for those living in the East end and Fort Frances High School at 440 McIrvine Road for those living in the West End. Those living in Couchiching First Nation can vote at the Couchiching First Nation Toy Library. See below for a complete list of voting locations in Fort Frances and Couchiching First Nation.

Bring your Voter Information Card if you have received it, but it is not necessary to have to cast your vote. As long as you have a piece of accepted identification which shows your current home address, you can still cast your vote in this year’s election.

Accepted identification you can use in this case includes an Ontario Driver’s Licence, Income Tax notice of assessment, statement of Old Age Security T4A (OAS), a school admission letter, credit card statement and more. To see a complete list of acceptable identification, see the Elections Ontario website.

The Kenora-Rainy River Riding has five candidates on the ballot this year with incumbent Greg Rickford representing the PC Party of Ontario, Anthony Leek running for the Ontario Liberal Party, John Redins for the Green Party of Ontario, Randy Ricci representing the New Blue Party, and Rudy Turtle running for the Ontario NDP.

According to Elections Ontario, only 6.14 percent of eligible voters in Ontario voted during the three-day advanced voting period. Reporting from the CBC, using data from Elections Ontario, shows that in the Kenora-Rainy River riding, 2,062 or 5.88 percent of eligible voters cast their vote during the advanced voting period.

Where you can vote in Fort Frances / Couchiching

Elizabeth Manor (1301 Elizabeth Street East)

Fort Frances High School (440 McIrvine Road)

Green Manor (901 Shevling Avenue)

Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre (601 Reid Avenue)

Robert Moore School (528 Second Street East)

Fort Frances Senior Centre / Sister Kennedy Centre (401 Nelon Street)

Couchiching First Nation Toy Lending Library (Frog Creek Road)

• list provided by Elections Ontario