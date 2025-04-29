Gastrointestinal outbreak declared on West Wing at Rainycrest

In conjunction with the Northwestern Health Unit, we have declared a Gastrointestinal Outbreak on the West Wing in addition to the existing outbreak on the East Wing.

Enhanced visitor restrictions include visitation, with only two (2) visitors or caregivers permitted to visit at a time.

Visitors should only meet with one resident per visit. In addition, visitations with residents must take place in the residents’ rooms, not in common areas.

Restrictions on admissions, transfers, and discharges are in place. Large group social activities for residents are cancelled until further notice.

Riverside urges all visitors to conduct a self-screening before entering our facilities. Individuals experiencing symptoms are kindly asked not to visit at that time. We continue to emphasize the importance of good hand hygiene and encourage everyone to be mindful of these practices when visiting.

We understand the difficulties and strain outbreak restrictions can put on residents and their loved ones and we extend our appreciation to all for their understanding and commitment to safety during this time. Our Outbreak Management Team will continue to monitor the situation. The care and safety of our residents and families and our team members are a top priority.