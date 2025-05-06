Gastro Outbreak Declared Over at La Verendrye General Hospital

Riverside Health Care in conjunction with the Northwestern Health Unit has declared the Gastrointestinal Outbreak at La Verendrye General Hospital on the 2nd Floor In-Patient Unit over.

Restrictions are no longer in place.

We remind everyone to continue self-screening for illness before visiting friends or family in our facilities, and to practice good hand hygiene during your visit.

Our detailed safety procedures and infection prevention control practices are in place, designed to ensure the health and safety of our staff, the community, and those within our care.

Thank you for your ongoing cooperation and support.