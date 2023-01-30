Fraud investigation leads to local charges

(FORT FRANCES, ON) – A search warrant was executed on a Fort Frances home as a result of an ongoing fraud investigation.

On January 6, 2023 at approximately 5:57 p.m. Fort Frances Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a report that a member of the community had their bank card stolen and that it was being used at local vendors in Fort Frances. Officers conducted a full investigation and obtained a search warrant of the suspect’s residence where the stolen merchandise was then located.

As a result of the investigation, a 20 year old Fort Frances resident has been charged with:

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime over 5,000 and Identity Theft – Obtains or Possess Another Persons Identity Information.

The accused is to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on March 13, 2023.

Rainy River District OPP asks anyone with information to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca.