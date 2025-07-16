Foundation calling for supporters to rally near hospital

The Riverside Foundation For Health Care is calling on its friends and supporters to rally across the street from La Verendrye Hospital during a visit by MPP Greg Rickford.

In a Facebook post published late Tuesday, a letter credited to Foundation Chair Tyler Cousineau, Vice-Chair Shanda Degagne-Begin and Past Chair Paul Brunetta says that the Foundation is aware of at least 350 letters sent to Rickford, local MP Marcus Powlowski and the Ministry of Health, seeking assistance following the severance of ties between the two organizations by Riverside Health Care Facilities.

“Over the past few weeks, more than 350 letters from supporters of the Foundation were sent to Mr. Rickford, Thunder Bay-Rainy River MP Marcus Powlowski, Ontario Health and the Ministry of Health calling for their assistance following Riverside’s sudden termination of its relationship with the Foundation,” the letter reads.

The Facebook post says the letters have received little to no response from addressees aside from a mass email response from Rickford’s office.

It should be noted that in general health and hospitals do not fall under the federal government’s purview.

The letter goes on to invite supporters to a rally near the hospital when Rickford will be in town for an announcement at the hospital on Thursday at 1 p.m. across the street from the hospital.