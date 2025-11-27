Fort Frances woman charged following drug bust

A Fort Frances resident has been arrested and charged following an investigation by local police organizations.

According to a press release from the OPP, the arrest was made after a joint operation involving the Rainy River District OPP Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), Kenora OPP CSCU, Kenora OPP Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau and the Treaty #3 Police Street Crime Unit. As a result of the investigation, the OPP announced drugs with an approximate street value of $174,000 were taken off the street.

In conjunction with the seizure, a 59-year-old woman of Fort Frances was arrested and charged with :

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Methamphetamine

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Other Drugs

Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000

Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

The individual was remanded into custody and was scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Fort Frances at a later date.

The OPP remind the public that they can help in getting dangerous drugs off the street by submitting tips to police or through Crime Stoppers.

“If you have any information about the trafficking of illicit drugs, call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122,” the OPP said in their release.

“Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).”