Fort Frances Town Council meeting in brief: Feb. 9

Rainy Lake Square, the Fort Frances Museum and the former Sunny Cove Camp were on the agenda for Monday’s meeting of the Fort Frances Town Council.

Rainy Lake Square saw a decline in use by about 29 per cent in 2025 over the prior year, according to a report by Councillor John McTaggart, despite the recent success of the town’s Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony that brought hundreds out in the frosty weather.

In the same report, McTaggart told council that visits to the Fort Frances Museum and Cultural Centre were up by about 50 per cent year-over-year.

There was also discussion around planned upgrades to the museum’s heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems. While McTaggart, Councillor Wendy Brunetta and Councillor Mike Behan were expressed concern with the additional Town spending, Mayor Andrew Hallikas suggested that the preservation of the culture and history stored at the museum is essential.

Councillor Bill Morrison Jr. inquired about the possibility of finding a cost comparison for a like-for-like replacement of the HVAC system. However, Travis Rob, Manager of Buildings and Operations for the Town of Fort Frances, estimated that would likely add about $100,000 to the price tag. Council voted to proceed with the upgrade.

An ad-hoc committee overseeing the sale of what once was Sunny Cove Camp is being put together with Behan and Councillor Steve Maki acting as the Town’s liaisons.

McTaggart voiced some concern about Item 6 in the terms of reference on the motion directing the sale process, which reads:

“The Committee will endeavor to sell the property to a desirable third party that will preserve and continue to use the property primarily as a camp for the youth of the district. In the event that no desirable third party has submitted proposals to the satisfaction of the Committee, the Committee may – where all other terms of reference and terms of agreements have been satisfied – recommend selling the property to a third party without the above restriction.”

McTaggart said the only reason he agreed to the sale of Sunny Cove was because of the intent for the property to remain a youth summer camp. As such, he opposed the motion as it was written, as did Brunetta. However, the motion was passed with support from the mayor and the rest of the councillors.