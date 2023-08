The Fort Frances Power Corporation (FFPC) has received notice that Hydro One will be taking a power outage to perform planned transmission system maintenance resulting in all electrical users in the Town of Fort Frances to be without power on Sunday, August 20, 2023, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

If you have any questions, call FFPC at (807) 274-9291, or email them at info@ffpc.ca