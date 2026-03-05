Fort Frances seeks input on new slogan

The Town of Fort Frances is saying goodbye to “Boundless” and they’re looking for feedback on what should replace the former slogan.

In 2024, town council passed a resolution to remove “Boundless” from circulation and start the process of seeking a new slogan or tagline for the community.

On Tuesday, March 3, the town of Fort Frances posted a survey on its Facebook page, saying:

“We are saying farewell to “Boundless” and welcoming something new – picked by you! Check out some suggestions from 2024 and some new ones in the Town of Fort Frances New Tagline survey. The

survey will also include the option to submit your own idea.”

The “Boundless” identity was adopted in 2014 following consultation with Twist Marketing, who eventually presented the now-familiar bird and boundless identity to the town. According to the town’s website:

“The colours spring leaf green and deep grey describe Fort Frances as the meeting place between the wilderness landscape and an industrial center. The wings of the bird which has been interpreted as either an eagle or a phoenix are the F’s from Fort Frances. The bird is stretching to take flight. The word Boundless describes our human spirit of entrepreneurship and the opportunity ahead of us.”

A 2024 report to council noted that sentiments towards “Boundless” have been generally negative in recent years.

“Recent communications survey results show 80-90% negativity towards Boundless brand indicating it does not resonate with the community,” the report read.

“Residents indicated wanting to have been further engaged/surveyed for the branding choice. Common informal feedback received further shows dislike for the branding, including using it in negatory/joking fashion. The branding is perceived as ambiguous/not fitting to the Town, and requires explanation.”

The report also noted that in researching the slogans/branding of other municipalities in the region, their slogans tend to be more fitting and easily understandable at first glance. While it doesn’t name the municipalities presented as examples, the report includes “Hub of the North” (Sioux Lookout), “Naturally Wild” (Atikokan) and “Superior by Nature” (Thunder Bay) as slogans that more efficiently and accurately present their communities as brands to the wider world.

The survey lists a handful of proposed taglines, among which are: “Bridge to the Northwest;” “Canada Plays Here;” Welcome My Deer;” “Experience Nature, Tradition and Tranquility in One Place;” along with many other options.

In a comment on the Facebook post, the Town reiterates that they have not engaged a public relations firm to create a new slogan, and municipal materials with the old slogan are being phased out through attrition rather than scrapping functional materials because they have the “Boundless” tag on them.

“It should be noted that the Current Town of Fort Frances Council decided that the work done on a new tagline was to be done by the Town’s Communications department to ensure that there would be minimal costs associated with the project,” the comment says.

“The phasing out of ‘Boundless’ is happening to coincide with the lifecycle items. For example, new flags without ‘Boundless’ were only ordered once the flags were due for replacement because of regular wear and tear.”

The Town is planning to hold public engagement sessions and the survey asks respondents when would be convenient for them with options around the last week of March.

The survey is available at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/38KC2JH and is open for feedback until Apr. 3.



– with files from Ken Kellar