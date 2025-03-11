Fort Frances Public Library to host open art therapy studio event

The public is invited to an Art-As-Therapy Open Art Studio hosted by the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre (FFPLTC) in partnership with Dust Off The Soul Art Therapy on Thursday, March 27, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The Art-As-Therapy Open Studio provides a supportive, judgment-free environment where you can explore your creativity and engage in spontaneous, intuitive art-making. Grounded in the belief that art-making is inherently therapeutic, the studio offers opportunities for self-expression, connecting with creativity, and personal insight.

The session will be facilitated by visual artist and art therapist Lindsay Joy Hamilton who will offer a theme for inspiration and provide gentle guidance as needed, while encouraging individual autonomy. No art experience is necessary, and all art materials are provided. Feel free to come for as long as you like.