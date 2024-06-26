Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre employees join union

On Wednesday, June 21 library workers at the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre voted to join CUPE.

“We’re happy,” said Joelle Barron, who works as a part-time library clerk at the library. “This has been a long time coming and we’re excited to start our collective bargaining process with CUPE. All we want is to be supported so we can continue to serve the Fort Frances community in the best way we can.”

Thirteen Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre workers will join CUPE Local 65, which represents other workers in the Town of Fort Frances.

Issues with management, budget cuts, and a reduction of working hours led Fort Frances library workers to unionize with CUPE. “We wanted the same protections and benefits as CUPE Local 65,” Barron said.

CUPE represents workers at over 60 public library systems across Ontario.