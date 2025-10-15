Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre Celebrates Ontario Public Library Week 2025

The Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre (FFPLTC) will join with other public Libraries from across the province to celebrate the annual Ontario Public Library Week from Oct. 19-25, 2025.

The week serves to highlight the role libraries play in building strong, informed, and connected communities.

In a press release, FFPLTC CEO Nadine Cousineau says the theme for this year highlights how libraries are vital to all stages of patrons’ lives.

“This year’s theme, ‘Libraries for Life’ recognizes that public libraries support individuals at every stage of life – fostering early literacy, supporting students, promoting lifelong learning for adults and seniors and providing space for meaningful social connection for all,” Cousineau said.

“This resonates deeply with FFPLTC’s vision to “inspire endless opportunities” and offer inclusive, barrier-free access to information and technology for everyone in the Rainy River District.’

In addition to the library’s regularly scheduled weekly programming, the week will feature a range of free special events and programsfor all ages, including:

Coffee with the Mayor on Monday Oct. 20 at 11 a.m.

Art-As-Therapy Open Studio on Tuesday, Oct. 21 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Local Author Visit with Carey Scheppner on Thursday, Oct. 23 at 5 p.m.

A weekend family movie Saturday, Oct. 25 at 1:30 p.m

Residents are encouraged to visit the library throughout the week, sign up for a library card, and explore everything the FFPLTC has to offer.