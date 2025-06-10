Fort Frances OPP investigate collision involving cyclist

FORT FRANCES, ON) – Members of the Rainy River District Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) along with Rainy River District EMS and Fort Frances Fire Rescue attended to a collision involving a single motor vehicle and a bicycle.

On Saturday, June 7, 2025, at approximately 11:40 p.m. the Rainy River District OPP, along with EMS and Fire, responded to a collision at the intersection Second Street east and Portage Avenue in the Town of Fort Frances, involving a motor vehicle and a bicycle.

Officers attended and found a cyclist had been struck while crossing the roadway. A pickup truck traveling along Second Street east as the cyclist crossed the roadway on Portage Avenue.

The cyclist, a 50-year-old from Fort Frances was transported to a local hospital and later airlifted by ORNGE Air to a Thunder Bay area trauma centre.

Second Street east and Portage Avenue remained closed while emergency crews were on scene and officers trained in collision reconstruction measured and documented the scene.

Police are seeking the publics assistance with any information regarding the collision. Police are asking anyone in the area who witnessed the collision to please contact the Fort Frances OPP at 807- 274-3322 or you can call 1-888-310-1122

Rainy River District OPP values your contribution to building safe communities. If you have information about suspected unlawful activity, please visit Crime Stoppers at: www.p3tips.com/273 or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).