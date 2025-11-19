Fort Frances man arrested for drug trafficking

The Fort Frances OPP have laid numerous charges against a local man following an investigation into drug trafficking in town.

According to a press release from the Rainy River District OPP, on Monday, November 10, 2025, officers with the OPP’s Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), with assistance from Treaty #3 Police Services (T3PS) completed an investigation into drug trafficking in the downtown core of Fort Frances. As a result of the investigation, officers seized amounts of fentanyl, cocaine, hydromorphone, currency and other evidence of drug trafficking. The OPP’s release notes the estimated value of the seized drugs amounts to approximately $20,000.

Officers arrested a 36-year-old Fort Frances man in conjunction with the drug seizure and charged him with:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Fentanyl

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

Possession of a Schedule I Substances for the Purpose of Trafficking – Hydromorphone

Possession of Proceeds of Crime Over $5000

Fail to Comply with Probation

Possession of Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose

The accused was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Fort France at a later date.

“If you have any information about the trafficking of illicit drugs, call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122,” the OPP said in its release.

“Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).”