Fort Frances man and accomplice facing multiple drug charges

(ATIKOKAN, ON) – Two individuals were arrested and charged with trafficking and other offences after they tried to go around a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (R.I.D.E.) check.

On March 8, 2023 at approximately 9:00 pm, members of the Atikokan Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were conducting a routine R.I.D.E. check on Highway 11 in the town of Atikokan. Officers stopped a west-bound vehicle that attempted to go around the check.

Investigation revealed that there was a controlled substance in the vehicle and the two vehicle occupants were arrested. Officers located and seized approximately 20 grams of a suspected Schedule I substance.

A 68-year-old Fort Frances man has been charged with possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, fail to comply with a release order other than to attend court (three counts), and drive vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available. The accused remained in custody and had a bail hearing scheduled for March 10, 2023 at the Fort Frances Ontario Court of Justice.

A 47-years-old Seine River woman is charged with one count of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking. The accused has been released by police and is scheduled to appear in the Fort Frances Ontario Court of Justice on April 27, 2023 to answer to the charge.

If you have any information about the trafficking of illicit drugs, call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or report online through https://ontariocrimestoppers.ca/, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.