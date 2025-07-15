Fort Frances male charged with firearms offences after assaulting multiple parties

(FORT FRANCES, ON) – Members of the Rainy River District Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged a male from Fort Frances after police were called to a residence in the Town of Fort Frances.

On July 12, 2025, just before 7:00 p.m., members of the Rainy River District OPP Detachment were dispatched to reports of an ongoing domestic assault taking place in the Town of Fort Frances. Police responded to the address and located the subject male at the address. Upon approaching the male he produced what appeared to be a firearm and pointed it towards officers. Police de-escalated the male and he was arrested without incident and injury.

Through investigation, police learned the male had assaulted two parties within the residence.

As a result, a 28-year-old male of Fort Frances was arrested and charged under the Criminal Code (CC) with:

Possession of Imitation Weapon for Dangerous Purpose CC 88

Imitation Firearm – Use while committing offence CC 85(2)

Resist Peace Officer CC 129(a)

Assault x2 – CC 266

Assault Peace Officer with an imitation of a weapon CC 270.01(1)(a)

Fail to Comply with Release Order x 2 CC 145(5)(a)

Assault – Choke, Suffocate or Strangle CC 267(c) x2

Forcible Confinement CC 279(2)

Utter Threats to cause Bodily Harm – CC 264.1(1)(a) x2

Mischief CC 430(1)(a)

The individual was held in custody and was scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay on July 13, 2025, for a bail hearing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. If you prefer to remain anonymous you can provide information to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.p3tips.com/273.