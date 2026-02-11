Fort Frances local found after a week missing

Family and friends of Fort Frances bartender and DJ Carl “Jerome” Tuesday expressed relief that he had been reported safe Wednesday morning, after a week-long search initiated when the family lost contact with him.

Tuesday’s mother, Lana Bruyere-Tuesday posted on social media around 10:40 a.m. Wednesday that he had been found and asked that the family’s privacy be respected. “WE FOUND JEROME!!!! My prayers have been answered,” Bruyere-Tuesday posted. “Thank you Creator for guiding him back to us. We really need these next few days for PRIVACY and ask that this be respected. Please.”

Details surrounding the brief loss of contact were not immediately available.

Tuesday, 37, had been reported missing to authorities in Canada and the U.S. last week after he stopped responding to calls and texts following a missed flight in late January. His family and friends had posted a missing person poster to social media that been shared widely across the region.

A regular bartender, DJ and human rights advocate in the Fort Frances area, Tuesday holds a dual Canada-U.S. citizenship and works at both the Flint House restaurant in Fort Frances and the Cantilever distillery and bar in Ranier, Minn.