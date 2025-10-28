Fort Frances driver arrested and charged with refusal and impaired following traffic stop

A Fort Frances man is facing a charges following a traffic stop conducted by members of the Rainy River District Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) on Friday.

According to a press release from the OPP, the individual was pulled over on Friday, October 24, 2025, after members of the Rainy River District OPP witnessed a vehicle driving in a suspicious manner. The officers initiated a traffic stop, but the driver refused to provide a breath sample “several times.” The driver was then arrested.

According to the OPP, as a result of the traffic stop, a 51-year-old male of Fort Frances has been arrested and charged with:

Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs

Failure or Refusal to Comply with Demand

“The accused was been released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice at a later date,” said the OPP in their release.

“The OPP remains committed to taking alcohol/drug-impaired drivers off our roads through enforcement and public education. If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it.”