Fort Frances Chamber of Commerce announces Business Award nominees

The nominees for the Fort Frances Chamber of Commerce Business Awards has been released. The winners will be announced at the Business Awards Dinner, September 27 at La Place Rendez-Vous. Tickets are $65, and include a multi-course dinner. To order tickets, call 807-274-5773 or e-mail thefort@fortfranceschamber.com
Customer Service Award (Individual)
David Schwartz- Safeway Pharmacy
Tanner Cuthbertson-Borderland Cannabis
Alma Stratton-Harbourage
Christina Kantor-Mekong Restaurant
Allie Brechtefeld- Northern Sky Solutions
Marc-Andre Michon- RBC
Kory Donovan- RBC
Roz Calder – Good Impressions Printing
Giselle Struch Grey – Beauty By Elle
Katie Armstrong – McDonald’s
Diane Gibson- La Place Rendez-Vous
Customer Service Award (Business)
Mekong Restaurant
4 Your Pets
C-Tech Mechanical
Taggs Source for Sports
RPM Powersports
Dairy Queen
Home Based Business of the Year
Oh Boy Sweets – Jen Tkachyk
Batter and Cream Baking Co. – Chantal and Darren Derendorf
New Business Award – 1-3 years
Hallett Brewing
Beauty by Elle
Elite Services
Borderland Cannabis
Small Business Trainer of the Year
A Buck or Two
Warehouse One
Sunset Dynasty Construction
Indigenous Business of the Year
Caul’s Catering
Bruyere’s Auto Detail
J & M Builders
Business Woman of the Year
Giselle Struch Gray – Lotus Hair Salon/Beauty By Elle
Sarah Noonan- La Place Rendez-Vous
Donna Lowey- Lowey’s Produce Greenhouse & Market Garden
Kasey Beaushene – The Standard Insurance
Haley Trimble- McDonalds Restaurant
Jennifer Horton- Curvy Chick
Business of the Year 1-15 Employees
Lowerys Fort Frances
Leon’s
Sight & Sound
Business of the Year 16+ Employes
La Place Rendez-Vous
The Window & Door Store
M.L. Caron Electric
Test of Time Award
Fort Frances General Supply
The Window & Door Store