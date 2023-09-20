 

Fort Frances Chamber of Commerce announces Business Award nominees

20 September 2023
Staff

The nominees for the Fort Frances Chamber of Commerce Business Awards has been released. The winners will be announced at the Business Awards Dinner, September 27 at La Place Rendez-Vous. Tickets are $65, and include a multi-course dinner. To order tickets, call 807-274-5773 or e-mail thefort@fortfranceschamber.com

Customer Service Award (Individual)

David Schwartz- Safeway Pharmacy

Tanner Cuthbertson-Borderland Cannabis

Alma Stratton-Harbourage

Christina Kantor-Mekong Restaurant

Allie Brechtefeld- Northern Sky Solutions

Marc-Andre Michon- RBC

Kory Donovan- RBC

Roz Calder – Good Impressions Printing

Giselle Struch Grey – Beauty By Elle

Katie Armstrong – McDonald’s

Diane Gibson- La Place Rendez-Vous

Customer Service Award (Business)

Mekong Restaurant

4 Your Pets

C-Tech Mechanical

Taggs Source for Sports 

RPM Powersports

Dairy Queen

Home Based Business of the Year

Oh Boy Sweets – Jen Tkachyk

Batter and Cream Baking Co. – Chantal and Darren Derendorf

New Business Award – 1-3 years

Hallett Brewing

Beauty by Elle

Elite Services

Borderland Cannabis

Small Business Trainer of the Year

A Buck or Two

Warehouse One

Sunset Dynasty Construction

Indigenous Business of the Year

Caul’s Catering

Bruyere’s Auto Detail

J & M Builders

Business Woman of the Year

Giselle Struch Gray – Lotus Hair Salon/Beauty By Elle

Sarah Noonan- La Place Rendez-Vous

Donna Lowey- Lowey’s Produce Greenhouse & Market Garden

Kasey Beaushene – The Standard Insurance

Haley Trimble- McDonalds Restaurant

Jennifer Horton- Curvy Chick

Business of the Year 1-15 Employees

Lowerys Fort Frances

Leon’s

Sight & Sound

Business of the Year 16+ Employes

La Place Rendez-Vous

The Window & Door Store

M.L. Caron Electric

Test of Time Award

Fort Frances General Supply

The Window & Door Store

Times Web Design
