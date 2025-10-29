Fort Frances business recognized for Nishnawbe Aski Development Fund award

The 33rd annual Nishnawbe Aski Development Fund (NADF) Awards took place on Thursday, celebrating the business excellence of six Indigenous businesses.
The awards in Thunder Bay were presented through a partnership with NADF and Bearskin Airlines, a division of Perimeter Aviation.
Brian Davey, chief executive officer of NADF, said each recipient was recognized at the Delta Hotel for their vision and determination to strengthen local and regional economies and inspire future generations.
“Receiving this award is very important because it means the company has done very well,” Davey said. “If your business is recognized by NADF (with this award), that is a very rare type of acknowledgement, and people will gravitate to your business because there’s a fair amount of credibility that comes when you’re given an award from NADF. It’s good for your business.”
Any Indigenous company that’s 51 per cent Indigenous-owned in the northern Ontario area and covered by NADF can put its name forward for consideration for the six different awards.
An internal committee reviews the applications based on the number of years they’ve been in business, their revenues, the number of employees, and outstanding community leadership.
Proceeds from the annual NADF Awards support the NADF Community Care Fund, which provides financial support for cultural, wellness, and community-based events that celebrate Indigenous culture.
Proceeds also support the NADF Mikinaak Bursary Fund, which helps Indigenous students pursue post-secondary education by easing financial barriers.
Davey said NADF has had an exceptional year.
“Out of all the years we existed, this is by far the best year we ever had in terms of loan disbursements to our clients,” he said.
He says this year they are focusing on raising more capital to put out for loans.
This year’s winners include:
- The Partnership of the Year award, sponsored by Ontario Power Generation, was awarded to Ryan Besiallon, of Mississauga First Nation and Diane Pearson for their business Clean Cut Contracting in Matheson, Ont.
- The Start Up Business of the Year award, sponsored by TD Bank, was awarded to Craig Hyat, of Fort William First Nation, for Rainy Lake Electrical, which he operates in Fort Frances, Ont.
- The Young Entrepreneur of the Year award, sponsored by Neegani Investment Management Inc., was awarded to Jessica Mamakeesick (Robinson), of Keewaywin First Nation, who operates Mamakeesick Roots, in Thunder Bay.
- The Small Business of the Year award was presented to Janet Fletcher, of Moose Cree First Nation, for Coffee and Catering Services, which she operates in Smooth Rock Falls, Ont.
- The Excellence in Leadership award, sponsored by Hydro One, was presented to Jacob Dockstator, of Oneida of the Thames Nation, for his leadership with the Sioux Lookout Friendship Accord.
- The Business Excellence award, which is sponsored by Bearskin Airlines — A Division of Perimeter Aviation, was presented to Kateri Banning, of Fort William First Nation, for MarKat Construction and Electrical Services, which operates in Fort William First Nation.