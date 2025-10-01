Fort Frances business community celebrates with annual award dinner

It was a night of fun and celebration on Wednesday, September 24, 2025, as the business community of Fort Frances, along with family, friends and supporters, turned out to La Place Rendez-Vous for the Fort Frances Chamber of Commerce’s 28th Annual Business Award dinner. The awards were once more nominated by those in the community who wanted to recognize deserving businesses and individuals who help make Fort Frances a better place to live through their store or service, or by training the next generation of workers, managers and entrepreneurs.
The dinner also featured a dessert draw and an interactive auction led by Steve McEvoy, with help from Chelsea Bragg.
28th Annual Fort Frances Chamber of Commerce Business Awards nominees (winners in bold)
Customer Service Award (Individual)
Wendy Stevens
Darcy Banman
Denise Bragg
Jesse Hasiuk
Joelle McKinnon
Ken Kellar
Naomi Kellar
Tanner Calder
Tom Bedard
Diane Caul
Customer Service Award (Business)
Penalty Box Canteen
Piston Ring
PWR Contracting
Reflexion Studio
Ron’s Auto Body
Home Based Business
Chantal Derendorf – Batter and Cream
Arielle Langlois – Elleair Candle Co.
Darlene and Julianna Rousseau – Hen and Chick
Sara Jackson – Bakedbysaranwo
New Business Award 1 – 3 Years
Cathy Handberg – Talk on the Street Eatery
Amanda Gruttner – Pretty Kitty
Small Business Trainer of the Year
Tim and Shayla Marden – Nestor Falls Marine
Alicia Anderson – Stylush Salon
Marty DeGagne – Sunset Dynasty Construction
Riley Pollard – Penalty Box Canteen
Indigenous Business of the Year
The Den – Denise Bragg
Calder Law
Couchiching Convenience Complex
807 Selects – Terry McMahon
Business Woman of the Year
Stacey and Christine Cridland – Flint House and Northwoods
Tanya Mueller – Hallett Brewing
Denise Bragg – The Den
Joan Foley – Best for Kitty
Cathy Handberg – Talk on the Street Eatery
Business Owner / Manager of the Year
Travis Strachan – RGB Trucking
Chris Martin – The Bargain Shop
Ben Cohen – Rideout Bay Development
Business of the Year (1-16 Employees)
Ron’s Auto Body
Hallett Brewing
Tit4Tat
Eat Best Charcuterie
Wright Physiotherapy
Penalty Box Canteen
Ski’s Variety
Business of the Year (16+ Employees)
Flint House
Safeway
Fort Frances Dental Centre
Tourism and Hospitality Award
Rainy Lake Sports
Westside Bait and Tackle
Young Entrepreneur Award
Riley Pollard
Alex French
Simeon Firth