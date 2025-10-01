Fort Frances business community celebrates with annual award dinner

It was a night of fun and celebration on Wednesday, September 24, 2025, as the business community of Fort Frances, along with family, friends and supporters, turned out to La Place Rendez-Vous for the Fort Frances Chamber of Commerce’s 28th Annual Business Award dinner. The awards were once more nominated by those in the community who wanted to recognize deserving businesses and individuals who help make Fort Frances a better place to live through their store or service, or by training the next generation of workers, managers and entrepreneurs.

The dinner also featured a dessert draw and an interactive auction led by Steve McEvoy, with help from Chelsea Bragg.

28th Annual Fort Frances Chamber of Commerce Business Awards nominees (winners in bold)

Customer Service Award (Individual)

Wendy Stevens

Darcy Banman

Denise Bragg

Jesse Hasiuk

Joelle McKinnon

Ken Kellar

Naomi Kellar

Tanner Calder

Tom Bedard

Diane Caul

Customer Service Award (Business)

Penalty Box Canteen

Piston Ring

PWR Contracting

Reflexion Studio

Ron’s Auto Body

Home Based Business

Chantal Derendorf – Batter and Cream

Arielle Langlois – Elleair Candle Co.

Darlene and Julianna Rousseau – Hen and Chick

Sara Jackson – Bakedbysaranwo

New Business Award 1 – 3 Years

Cathy Handberg – Talk on the Street Eatery

Amanda Gruttner – Pretty Kitty

Small Business Trainer of the Year

Tim and Shayla Marden – Nestor Falls Marine

Alicia Anderson – Stylush Salon

Marty DeGagne – Sunset Dynasty Construction

Riley Pollard – Penalty Box Canteen

Indigenous Business of the Year

The Den – Denise Bragg

Calder Law

Couchiching Convenience Complex

807 Selects – Terry McMahon

Business Woman of the Year

Stacey and Christine Cridland – Flint House and Northwoods

Tanya Mueller – Hallett Brewing

Denise Bragg – The Den

Joan Foley – Best for Kitty

Cathy Handberg – Talk on the Street Eatery

Business Owner / Manager of the Year

Travis Strachan – RGB Trucking

Chris Martin – The Bargain Shop

Ben Cohen – Rideout Bay Development

Business of the Year (1-16 Employees)

Ron’s Auto Body

Hallett Brewing

Tit4Tat

Eat Best Charcuterie

Wright Physiotherapy

Penalty Box Canteen

Ski’s Variety

Business of the Year (16+ Employees)

Flint House

Safeway

Fort Frances Dental Centre

Tourism and Hospitality Award

Rainy Lake Sports

Westside Bait and Tackle

Young Entrepreneur Award

Riley Pollard

Alex French

Simeon Firth