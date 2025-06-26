Fort Frances and International Falls to sign Declaration of Friendship on July 2nd

Between the two national holidays, the towns of Fort Frances and International Falls will celebrate their decades long friendship by signing a Declaration of Friendship to promote unity between the neighbours across the bridge. Fort Frances will be hosting a barbeque following the signing of the declaration and raising of the Minnesota flag, which will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, at the Civic Centre on 320 Portage Ave.

The idea for the event was inspired by International Day of Friendship on July 30. However, Mayors Andrew Hallikas and Drake Dill decided they just couldn’t wait, and seized the opportunity to book-end their respective national holidays with a show of solidarity. Despite tensions between the two countries, International Falls and Fort Frances want everyone to know that their friendship is what truly matters.

“We are neighbours by geography, but friends by choice,” said Mayor Hallikas.

“I want residents on both sides of the border to realize that federal politics will not interfere with the long-term friendship between our towns,” said Mayor Hallikas when asked what he hopes to achieve with the event. With the two towns across the bridge, flying flags is their version of wearing friendship bracelets. International Falls has already been flying the Canadian, Ontario and Fort Frances flags, with Fort Frances adding the Minnesota above the already flying International Falls flag.

“I want our residents from both communities to reflect on the fact that we have been friends for over a hundred years and all that means,” the mayor said.