“Forget about your worries and your strife” as you watch the Jungle Book Kids this week

A troupe of young performers with Row i Theatre has been rehearsing since January to bring Disney’s The Jungle Book Kids to the stage at Knox United Church this weekend.

Producer and Row i Theatre owner Trevor Barker says it’s been interesting to watch the cast learn and bring the show together.

“It’s always fun to see how a show is going to develop,” Barker said.

“The cast becomes more confident in their ability, their characters become more realized. Now that it’s show week we’re really starting to see them sink into their character. Lots of friendships are blossoming too. The cast is having fun and being silly together but we still offer enough structure to put together a show. This show in particular is such a riot.”

The cast and crew of Row i Theatre’s The Jungle Book rehearse some of the songs involved in the stage show rehearsals for the show have been ongoing since early 2026 in preparation for the show’s March 5 – 7 run at Knox United Church in Fort Frances Luna Pham, who plays Shanti, serves as the show’s narrator Director Joanna Empey shows off some of the set constructed for the stage in a photo posted to the Row i Theatre Facebook page. – Allan Bradbury, Row i Theatre photos

The age of cast members ranges from 8-12 with many first-time performers and some returning hands from Row i’s previous productions and camps.

“The kids have so much energy all the time,” Barker said.

“But the team and I love it and thrive in it. The kids are having a blast and that’s what we like to see.”

The show is an abbreviated version of the 1967 Walt Disney animated classic movie, which was itself based on the short stories of Rudyard Kipling. Though a lot of the story is condensed for brevity’s sake, many of the primary beats from the animated film are included.

“I think the music is iconic, and that’s what audiences will be looking forward to hearing,” Barker said.

“It’s the toe-tapping music a lot of us grew up with. ‘I Wanna Be Like You,’ ‘The Bare Necessities,’ and ‘That’s What Friends Are For’ are just a couple really wonderful ones we’re excited to show Fort Frances. But there are also some brand new songs that I think the audience will love.”

Director Joanna Empey adds that the kids stage version has a narrator which the original story doesn’t.

“The character of Shanti played by Luna Pham in particular has a larger part in the stage version,” Empey said.

“Shanti acts as our narrator and Mowgli’s guide throughout the show. I think audiences will be pleasantly surprised with the new songs, and seeing more of Shanti’s character.”

For weeks, a crew has been working on creating a jungle set which will fly the audience to the jungle.

“I think audiences will love the set,” Barker said.

“A homemade tree, leaves, vines, and flowers that were constructed by our incredible prop and set team. The jungle is starting to look so wonderful and lush. It will really transport our audiences into another world.”

Barker was very thankful to the crew who has been helping decorate the set.

“Thank goodness for Olivia Eldridge, Michael del Puerto, and the Empey family. Along with Joanna, we’ve had Meagan, Sara, Jessica, Monica, and Clare Empey all help with props and the set, while their mother Linda Empey has been helping with costumes. So much talent has come out of their household and I am so grateful,” Barker said.

“There is also such fun, energetic choreography by Alexis Latter. Everyone’s gonna wanna get up and dance.”

“We have such cute animal costumes too,” Empey added.

“And Jaclyn Scott’s live piano playing is something special. What a treat to have live music to accompany the cast.”

The Jungle Book Kids runs Thursday, March 5, and Friday, March 6 at 6 p.m. and Saturday, March 7 at 1 p.m. Tickets are available online via the Row i Theatre Facebook page. General admission tickets are $17 and kids 12 and under are $14 plus fees. Tickets will be available at the door for all three shows at a cost of $20 for all ages, cash only.

For more information about this show or Row i Theatre, check out their Facebook page.