Flu and COVID-19 vaccines to be available mid-October

The Northwestern Health Unit is advising people to con- tact their healthcare providers to receive both flu and COVID vaccinations this fall.

Flu and COVID-19 vaccinations will be available from many pharmacies and health care providers and at NWHU clinics around the region beginning in October.

Based on Ministry guidelines, flu shots will be available in mid-October for those at highest risk of severe illness and complications. The general public will be able to get their flu shot beginning October 30th. The flu shot is the best defence against influenza and is recommended for everyone aged 6 months and up.

Northwestern Health Unit expects that Moderna’s new Spikevax COVID-19 vaccine will be available in the region by mid-October. Everyone who has not had a fall COVID-19 dose is encouraged to book an appointment to get that shot at the same time. It is recommended that you wait 6 months after your last COVID-19 vaccine or COVID-19 illness before getting another COVID-19 vaccine.

Get vaccinated by contacting your local pharmacy or health care provider, or by making an appointment by visiting the health unit’s Booking a COVID-19 or Flu Vaccine Appointment page. More clinics will be added to the booking system as clinics fill up.

For more information on influenza, the flu shot, and eligibility visit the Ministry of Health’s Influenza program page. Find more information about the COVID-19 vaccine at the Ministry’s COVID-19 vaccines page.

Protect yourself and everyone around you… get your flu shot!