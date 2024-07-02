Flood watch extended

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry – Dryden- Fort Frances- Atikokan District is advising area residents that a Flood Watch is in effect in the District until Friday, July 12, 2024.

The flood watch was initially issued on June 19, and was extended on June 27.

Residents in Atikokan, Fort Frances, Mine Centre, Emo, Rainy River and surrounding areas throughout the District should keep a close watch on upcoming weather forecasts and local water conditions. Localized areas throughout the district are experiencing high water levels and runoff from recent precipitation events may result in further increases to water levels in the coming days. Residents should also exercise caution around less travelled roads, lakes, rivers and areas of high runoff potential.

The Ministry is closely monitoring the weather and developing watershed conditions.

Further updates will be issued as appropriate.

First-hand reports of changing water conditions from the public and local agencies are greatly appreciated and benefit the overall flood program. Please also consider tweeting reports of flooding with the hashtag #ONFlood.