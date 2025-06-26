First-ever “Burger Wars” Street Festival coming to Fort Frances this September

FORT FRANCES, ON — Something big (and juicy!) is cooking in downtown Fort Frances. The first-ever “Burger Wars” Street Festival is set to hit the streets on Friday, September 12, 2025, and you won’t want to miss it!

Taking over the 200 block of Scott Street, this brand-new event will bring the community together for an afternoon of delicious burgers, live entertainment, food trucks, local vendors, and family-friendly fun.

Organized by the “Burger Wars” Street Festival Committee in partnership with the Rainy River Future Development Corporation (RRFDC), this exciting new festival is more than just a celebration of great food — it’s also a fundraiser for the Fort Frances Community Chest, a local organization that provides emergency financial support to individuals and families in the Rainy River District facing medical costs not covered by insurance or government programs.

The festivities will begin at 11:00 a.m. with an Opening Ceremony at 12:00 PM at Market Square, with activities continuing into the evening.

Whether you’re a burger aficionado, a supporter of local charities, or simply looking for a fun way to kick off the fall season, the “Burger Wars” Street Festival is the perfect place to be.

Follow us on social media for updates, vendor info, and burger competition news!