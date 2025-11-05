Fine Line Art Gallery celebrates thirty years

The Fine Line Art Gallery is thrilled to be celebrating 30 years of success. Along with the many successes comes endless milestones, memories, the family that has formed, and perhaps most importantly, the growth many local, talented artists have achieved because of the gallery.

In anticipation of celebrating the gallery’s thirtieth anniversary this week, several of the founding members vividly remember back in 1995, a group of local artists came together with a shared vision to nurture and promote the visual arts in Fort Frances and surrounding communities. From this vision, the Fine Line Art Gallery was born as a space dedicated to showcasing local talent and to fostering a thriving art culture in the Rainy River District.

Jean Richards gives Times reporter Merna Emara a tour of the gallery in 2021 as it prepared to reopen to the public following the COVID-19 pandemic. Richards, a founding member of the gallery, will be in town this week to celebrate Fine Lines thirtieth anniversary, as well as to sell some of her artwork. – Merna Emara / Fort Frances Times file photo

The original and founding members Jean Richards, Vi Plumridge, Pam Brandrick, Bob Jeffrey and Linda Lovisa laid the foundation for what would become a lasting artistic institution.

Throughout its 30 year history, the gallery has welcomed countless members, each bringing unique perspectives, styles, and mediums to the collective. For three decades, Fine Line has remained true to its roots, continually evolving while staying grounded in its mission to support and celebrate local art.

The gallery first opened on Scott Street before relocating to Mowat Avenue, where it served the community for many years. In a full-circle moment, the gallery returned to Scott Street in 2019, settling into its current home at 326 Scott, just one door down from its original location.

Over the years, Fine Line Art Gallery has exhibited a wide range of artistic expressions, from painting and sculpture to photography, textiles, wood work, glass, and more. It reminds a cornerstone of the local art scene and a place where creativity is shared, celebrated, and continually reimagined.

Founding members of the Fine Line Art Gallery, from left to right, front: Jean Richards and Linda Lovisa; back: Dorothy Black, Vi Plumridge, Mildred Oulette and Bob Jeffrey. The gallery is celebrating 30 years this week with a special event tomorrow, November 6, 2025, from 1 to 7 p.m. Members of the gallery both past and present will be in attendance, and many different works of art will be available for viewing and purchase. The gallery will also host a Christmas Extravaganza from November 10 until November 24, 2025. – Submitted photo

Jean Richards is a founding member of the gallery. For many years Jean worked at the gallery six days a week. This was doable for Jean because she was the only founding member without a fulltime job, and her husband had passed in 2008, leaving her time to fill with things that brought her joy, and the Gallery definitely did that. Jean thought nothing of filling in for another member if something came up and they couldn’t make it that day.

“The members were wonderful, if somethings needed to be done you did it, no issues,” Jean said.

“I believe the success of the gallery is because of the different people joining, although some have left, always more came. There was always enthusiasm.”

The 92-year-old vibrant artist has recently moved to Kenora and has shown her art at craft shows and the Market, and has been asked to start a gallery in the city.

Jean would say to any artisan thinking of joining the Fine Line Gallery, “It’s a good thing, it’s a way to display art. I would encourage anyone to join. Not only does the gallery need members, artists need us. Other opinions can make your work better and the moral support is amazing.

When I asked Jean, Other than displaying your art, what has the gallery brought to your life she shared,”Long time forever friends, the appreciation of art work and artists style. I have learned so much, especially native art, that I really value. Even though people come and go, lasting memories will always be with me. Although the Gallery is a business, I never thought of it like that. It was a gallery, showcasing beautiful displays of art.”

Emily Hyatt has been a Gallery member since 2006. Emily has showcased her stained and fused art work at the Gallery and like other artists has achieved success in her work, not only in sales but being able to help other artists. Emily shared that the move to Scott Street four years ago has worked well, in terms of traffic. It’s easier to stop in at the Scott Street location, making for more customers being able to see the local talent displayed at the Gallery.

Emily shared that the type of art work showcased at the Gallery has definitely changed over the years. One of the biggest changes has been the introduction to glass. Right now three people do glasswork, and at least another four from the district will have their glass pieces for sale at the Christmas Extravaganza.

“One of the many benefits of joining the gallery is you can display your art for a reasonable monthly rate,” Emily said.

“Members have a section assigned to them to display – you don’t have to be there for customers to see your work while the gallery is open.”

Sheila Shaw is another enthusiastic Gallery member, having been actively involved with the Gallery for 20 years. Sheila started crafting glass 19 years ago. She started by doing flowers with glass jewelry. This craft just took off for Sheila.

Sheila feels that our community can gain so much from the Gallery, by getting to appreciate and familiarize oneself with the talent in our district, plus the different mediums of art available. Sheila is hoping pottery will show up one day at the Gallery, and said she feels that everyone has an artistic gift, the work is finding it.

Linda Lovisa, one of the founding members of the Gallery now lives in West Kelowna, British Colombia. She shared her memories of the Gallery being a cooperative effort, especially in the beginning. She truly didn’t think it would last a year.

“[Jean, Vi, and I] were the going force and believed we could make it work,” she said.

Just like any family, there may have been differences in opinions, but a real cooperative effort always made for joyous times, and amazing and incredible memories. Linda was at the 25th anniversary and was amazed at how much the Gallery had grown and has managed to do that through some difficult times.

“When it comes to arts, it’s always put at the bottom of the list,” she said.

“So the fact that the community got on board right away is a luxury.”

The Fine Line Art Gallery will host its 30th anniversary celebration on November 6, 2025, from 1-7 p.m. The Gallery is located at 326 Scott Street. Members past and present will be at the gallery during the celebration, and Emily said that they’re all looking forward to seeing each other and the public, and reconnecting over art.

“All members are so excited about the anniversary”, shared Emily.

“And having Jean Richards here will be amazing. If not for Jean, the Gallery probably never would have happened, Jean truly was a player from the beginning.”

Jean will be at The Gallery November 6, 7 and 8, and will be offering 30% off all her paintings in appreciation of support and of the friendships throughout the community that the Gallery has received.

“Who would have ever thought it would last this long,” she said.

“30 years is quite an accomplishment!”

Fine Line Art Gallery also has a Christmas Extravaganza from November 10 to 24 this holiday season. This is a time when the Fine Line invite local artists to display at the a Gallery for the holiday shopping season.