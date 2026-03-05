FFPLTC looking for input

The Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre (FFPLTC) launched a community survey to learn more about what its patrons are looking for.

With the survey having launched last Friday, Feb. 27, FFPLTC CEO Nadine Cousineau says it’s been a while since the library has sought direction from the community.

“We are conducting this survey for strategic planning purposes,” Cousineau said.

“It has been quite some time since we’ve collected any data from the community, which is a super important aspect of figuring out our strategic directions and goals. Basically, we want to know how and why the community does or does not use the public library.”

The hope is for the library to be able to use the survey results to help develop its programming.

“The results of this survey will be used as a tool in the development of our strategic priorities,” Cousineau said.

“We have to make sure we’re planning for the future in a way that aligns with the community’s needs and interests. This library exists for the community of Fort Frances, so we need to know how to prioritize our resources in a way that will best serve the people of Fort Frances.”

Libraries across the province have struggled in recent years as the provincial government has not given the Public Library Operating Grant an increase in a number of years.

“With the challenges we are all facing today with the cost of living, it’s more important than ever to be as efficient as possible with our budgets,” Cousineau said.

“My goal is to make this library as efficient as possible, but more importantly, sustainable for many, many years. With this community survey we can collect information that will help us do that.”

The survey is available online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/WRPN5CZ or via the link on the library’s Facebook page.

Paper copies are available at the library, the Memorial Sports Centre, the Fort Frances Museum and Cultural Centre, the Fort Frances Senior Centre, or the Civic Centre.

Participants can enter a draw to win a Safeway gift card. The Survey closes March 25.