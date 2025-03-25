FFPLTC ‘Gratitude Banner’ resumes at SGEI Makerspace, volunteers needed

The Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre is moving into the second stage of creating its ‘Gratitude Banner’ and needs volunteers to help us with this significant community project. Upon completion, the ‘Gratitude Banner’ will be hung high on the north-facing wall of the Eisenhauer Lounge in the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre.

The banner is being made using the fabric designed by Indigenous artist Shannon Gustafson, member of Whitesand First Nation, and graciously donated by Fort Frances’ longstanding local business, Betty’s. The banner will represent the Seven Grandfather Teachings of the Anishinaabe peoples and will exhibit a variety of art forms. The library has received positive commitments from local artists who have agreed to complete these symbolic representations in beadwork, ribbons, painting on canvas, acrylic painting with seed beads, dot painting, diamond art, and needlepoint.

The ‘Gratitude Banner’ was the brainchild of the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre’s Adult Service Coordinator, Holly Angus. Ms. Angus is extremely grateful to members of the Indigenous and Metis communities of Rainy River District who have embraced the project and provided her with the education and guidance needed to move this project forward. Through learning, we aim to fortify and strengthen our relationships and express our gratitude to those at Seven Generations Education Institute and Northwestern Ontario Metis Child and Family Services.

The word gratitude is derived from the Latin word ‘gratia,’ which means grace, graciousness, or gratefulness. In some ways, gratitude encompasses all of these and is an explicit appreciation for what someone receives. Being grateful helps us to connect to the greater good, something bigger than us as individuals—whether other people, nature, or a higher power, and plays an important role in fortifying us in times of adversity and strengthening our relationships.

The ’Gratitude Banner’ project will resume in April 2025. It will be worked at Seven Generations Education Institute’s Makerspace on Friday afternoons from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. throughout the month of April and likely into May. Some sewing experiences is preferred; however, assistance will be provided as required.

If you wish to participate and have any questions, please contact Holly Angus at 807-274-9879 ext. 1614.