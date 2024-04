Festival 2024 Piano and Instrumental Music results

The following are the results of the Piano Division, held Wednesday, April 10 and Thursday, April 11 under Adjudicator Everett Hopfner and the Instrumental Music Division, held Monday, April 15 under Adjudicator Annette Hay.

Damien Hunt and Lucas Hendrix Fort Frances High School Grade 7/8 Ensemble, directed by J. Bonner-Vickers FFHS Grade 8 Band, directed by J. Bonner-Vickers Ryan Brown Fort Frances High School Grade 8 Band, directed by J. Bonner-Vickers Theodore Donaldson

Piano

Piano Solo, Examination Courses, Baroque Composers, Grade 1 (P)

FIRST: Brynna Strain (Honors)

Piano Solo, Examination Courses, Baroque Composers, Grade 2 (P)

FIRST: Jonah Homer (Honors)

Piano Solo, Examination Courses, Classical Composers, Grade 2 (P)

FIRST: Paxten Hughes

Piano Solo, Examination Courses, Classical Composers, Grade 4 (E)

FIRST: Jennifer Fuhrer (Honors)

Piano Solo, Examination Courses, Own Choice, Grade 2 (P)

FIRST: Madeline Bottomley (Honors)

SECOND: Jonah Homer (Honors)

Piano Solo, Examination Courses, 20th/21st Century Composers, Grade 2 (P) FIRST: Madeline Bottomley (Honors)

SECOND: Paxten Hughes (Honors)

Piano Solo, Examination Courses, 20th/21st Century Composers, Grade 4 (E) FIRST: Jennifer Fuhrer (Honors)

Piano Solo, Examination Courses, Own Choice, Grade 3 (E)

FIRST: Eden Waldner

Piano Solo, Examination Courses, Canadian Composers, Grade 1 (P)

FIRST: Brynna Strain (Honors)

Piano Solo, Examination Courses, Study/Étude, Grade 4 FIRST: Jennifer Fuhrer (Honors)

Piano Solo, Examination Courses, Study/Étude, Grade 3

FIRST: Eden Waldner (Honors)

Piano Solo, Sacred Piece, Elementary/Junior

FIRST: Jennifer Fuhrer (Honors)

Piano Solo, Method Courses, Popular, Level 4

FIRST: Ellie Kooistra (Honors)

Piano Solo, Examination Courses, Baroque Composers, Grade 7 (I)

FIRST: Julia Dykstra (Honors)

Piano Solo, Examination Courses, 20th/21st Century Composers, Grade 6 (J) FIRST: Avery Veldhuisen (Honors)

Piano Solo, Examination Courses, Classical Composers, Grade 7 (I)

FIRST: Julia Dykstra (Honors)

Piano Solo, Method Courses, Own Choice, Level 4

FIRST: Ellie Kooistra (Honors)

Piano Solo, Examination Courses, 20th/21st Century Composers, Grade 7 (I)

FIRST: Julia Dykstra (Honors)

Piano Solo, Examination Courses, Study/ Étude, Grade 6

FIRST: Avery Veldhuisen (Honors)

Piano Solo, Examination Courses, Study/ Étude, Grade 7

FIRST: Julia Dykstra (First Class Honors)

Piano Solo, Open Piano, Intermediate/Advanced

FIRST: Avery Veldhuisen (Honors)

Piano Solo, Examination Courses, Canadian Composers, Grade 7 (I)

FIRST: Julia Dykstra (Honors)

Piano Solo, Method Courses, Popular, Introductory Level, 7 years and under

FIRST: Lleyton Coyle (Honors)

SECOND: Kylie Veldhuisen (Honors)

Piano Solo, Examination Courses, Own Choice, Preparatory Repertoire

FIRST: Teagan Medicine (Honors)

Piano Solo, Method Courses, Own-Choice, Introductory Level, 7 years and under FIRST: Dawson Petkau (First Class Honors) SECOND (TIE): Kylie Veldhuisen (First Class Honors)

AND Andrea Martin (First Class Honors)

Piano Solo, Method Courses, Sacred, Introductory Level, 7 years and under

FIRST: Monet Retief (Honors)

Piano Solo, Method Courses, Own-Choice, Introductory Level, 8 years and over

FIRST: Declan Mitchell (First Class Honors) SECOND: Elena Goodman

Piano Solo, Examination Courses, 20th/21st Century Composer, Preparatory Repertoire FIRST: Teagan Medicine (First Class Honors)

Piano Solo, Method Courses, Popular, Introductory Level, 8 years and over

FIRST: Declan Mitchell (Honors)

Piano Solo, Method Courses, Own-Choice, Level 1

FIRST: Amelia Pistilli (First Class Honors) SECOND (TIE): Joelle Klassen (First Class Honors)

AND SJ House (First Class Honors)

Piano Solo, Method Courses, Popular, Level 1FIRST: Rosie Bottomley (First Class Honors)

SECOND: Amelia Pistilli (First Class Honors)

Piano Solo, Method Courses, Classical, Level

1FIRST: Kingston Smith (Honors)

SECOND (TIE): Mackenzie Dubray (Honors) AND SJ House (Honors)

Piano Ensembles, One Piano, Three Performers

FIRST: Hudson Heerema, Emmy Heerema and Aaron Heerema (First Class Honors)

Piano Solo, Method Courses, Own-Choice, Level 3

FIRST: Gemma Klassen (Honors)

SECOND (TIE): Rylie Derksen (Honors)

AND Emmy Heerema (Honors)

Piano Solo, Method Courses, Popular, Level 3FIRST: Gemma Klassen (First Class Honors)

SECOND: Peyton Jourdain (Honors)

Piano Solo, Method Courses, Sacred, Level 3

FIRST: Emmy Heerema (Honors) SECOND (TIE): Gemma Klassen (Honors) AND Sophia Maynard (Honors)

Piano Solo, Method Courses, Classical, Level 3FIRST: Peyton Jourdain (Honors)

SECOND: Sophia Maynard (Honors)

Piano Solo, Open Piano, Primary

FIRST: Hudson Heerema (Honors) SECOND: Rylie Derksen (Honors)

Piano Solo, Method Courses, Sacred, Level 2

FIRST: Cassandra Armstrong (Honors)

Piano Solo, Method Courses, Own-Choice, Level 2

FIRST: Ross Olson (First Class Honors) SECOND (TIE): Casey Egan (First Class Honors) AND Bode Coyle (First Class Honors)

Piano Solo, Method Courses, Classical, Level

2FIRST: Cassandra Armstrong (First Class Honors)

SECOND: Avery Dowty (Honors)

Piano Solo, Method Courses, Popular, Level

2FIRST: Casey Egan (First Class Honors) SECOND: Cassandra Armstrong (First Class Honors)

Garage Band

Ensembles, Garage Band (with vocalists), Original Material

FIRST: Go Figure (Honors) – Damien Hunt (Drums and Composer), Lucas Hendrix (Bass), Ryan Brown (Guitar) and Theodore Donaldson (Vocals)

Ensembles, Garage Band (with vocalists), Cover Material

FIRST: Go Figure (Honors) – Damien Hunt (Drums), Lucas Hendrix (Bass), Ryan Brown (Guitar) and Theodore Donaldson (Vocals)

Concert Band

Bands and Orchestras, Own Choice, Junior Band

FIRST: Fort Frances High School Grade 8 Band (Honors)

Directed by Ms. J. Bonner-Vickers

Ensembles, Own Choice, Beginner Ensemble

FIRST: Fort Frances High School Grade 7/8 Ensemble (Honors) – Lila Shute (clarinet), Chloe Laur (alto saxophone), and Hunter Boyd (flute), Directed by Ms. J. Bonner-Vickers

Bands and Orchestras, Own Choice, Beginner Band

FIRST: Fort Frances High School Grade 7 Band (Honors)

Directed by Ms. J. Bonner-Vickers

Strings

String Duet, Own Choice, Grade 7-8 (Intermediate) Level

FIRST: Ziporah Marx and Avery Veldhuisen (violin) (First Class Honors)

String Solo, Method Courses, Classical, Level 1

FIRST: Elena Bottomley (violin)(First Class Honors)

String Solo, Method Courses, Popular, Level 2

FIRST: Ethan Brown (violin) (Honors)

String Solo, Method Courses, Canadian Composers, Level 2

FIRST: Eden Waldner (violin) (First Class Honors)

String Solo, Method Courses, Classical, Level 2

FIRST: Ethan Brown (violin) (Honors)

String Solo, Method Courses, Popular, Level 3

FIRST: Ava Gutormsan (cello) (Honors)

String Solo, Fiddling, Elementary Level

FIRST: Ethan Brown (violin)

String Solo, Fiddling, Junior Level

FIRST: Eden Waldner (violin) (Honors) SECOND: Jennifer Fuhrer (violin) (Honors)

String Solo, Method Courses, Classical, Level 3FIRST: Ava Gutormsan (cello) (Honors)

String Solo, Examination Courses, Own Choice, Grade 4 (E)

FIRST: Jennifer Fuhrer (violin) (Honors)

String Solo, Examination Courses, Romantic Composers, Grade 4 (E)

FIRST: Jennifer Fuhrer (violin) (First Class Honors)

String Solo, Examination Courses, Romantic Composers, Grade 6 (J)

FIRST: Avery Veldhuisen (violin) (First Class Honors)

String Solo, Examination Courses, 20th or 21st Century Composers, Grade 7 (I)

FIRST: Ziporah Marx (violin) (First Class Honors)

String Solo, Examination Courses, 20th or 21st Century Composers, Grade 6 (J)

FIRST: Avery Veldhuisen (violin) (First Class Honors)

String Solo, Examination Courses, Romantic Composers, Grade 7 (I)

FIRST: Ziporah Marx (violin) (First Class Honors)

String Solo, Examination Courses, Quick Study, Grade 6

FIRST: Avery Veldhuisen (violin) (First Class Honors)

String Solo, Examination Courses, Sight Reading, Grade 6

FIRST: Avery Veldhuisen (violin) (First Class Honors)

Woodwinds

Recorder Solo, Elementary Recorder, Grades 3 and 4

FIRST: Rosina Woodgate (Soprano Recorder) (First Class Honors)