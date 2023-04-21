FESTIVAL 2023 Vocal Music Division Results – April 11 and 12 Adjudicator – Tiffany A. Wilson

CLASS V228E Classroom Choruses, Grade 2 (English)

Non-Competitive: St. Mary School, Grade 1/2

Director: Ms. D. Mann, Accompanist: Mrs. R. Martin-Brown

CLASS V228F Classroom Choruses, Grade 2 (French)

FIRST: St. Mary School, Grade 2 (First Class Honors)

Director: Mme. J. Gushulak,

CLASS V229E Classroom Choruses, Grade 3 (English)

Director: Ms. A. LaFroy, Accompanist: Mrs. R. Martin-Brown

CLASS V247E School Choirs, Massed School Choir – All Grades (English)

FIRST (Tie): St. Mary School Choir (First Class Honors),

Director: Ms. A. LaFroy, Accompanist: Mr. M. Brady and Mr. K. Brown

AND

Cornerstone Christian School Choir (First Class Honors),

Director: Mrs. R. Martin-Brown, Accompanist: Mrs. D. Heerema

CLASS V1102 Solo, Canadian Composer, 10 years and under

FIRST: Lilah Brockie (First Class Honors)

SECOND: Reece Kuchma (Honors)

CLASS V1155 Solo, Folk Song, 12 years and under

FIRST: Cassandra Armstrong (First Class Honors)

CLASS V1222 Solo, Folk Song, 14 years and under

FIRST: Harper Woolsey (Honors)

CLASS V1106A Solo, Musical Theatre, Ballad, 10 years and under

FIRST: Lilah Brockie (First Class Honors)

SECOND: Cyniah Morrison (Honors)

CLASS V1153A Solo, Musical Theatre, Ballad, 12 years and under

FIRST: Cassandra Armstrong (First Class Honors)

CLASS V1106B Solo, Musical Theatre, Up-Tempo, 10 years and under

FIRST: Allegra Brockie (First Class Honors)

SECOND: Reece Kuchma (Honors)

CLASS V1157 Solo, TV/Musical, 12 years and under

FIRST: Cassandra Armstrong (First Class Honors)

CLASS V1156.1 Solo, Contemporary Folk/Popular music, 12 years and under

FIRST: Cassandra Armstrong (First Class Honors)

CLASS V1107 Solo, TV/Musical, 10 years and under

FIRST: Nadia Lundy (Honors)

CLASS V1105 Solo, Contemporary Folk/Popular music, 10 years and under

FIRST: Cyniah Morrison (Honors)

SECOND: Allegra Brockie (Honors)

CLASS PV-MT1207 Solo, Musical Theatre, 14 years and under

FIRST: Alexis Latter (First Class Honors)

SECOND: Cassandra Armstrong (First Class Honors)

CLASS V1224 Solo, TV/Musical, 14 years and under

FIRST: Laila DeGrechie (First Class Honors)

CLASS V1225 Solo, Musical Theatre contrast to class PV-MT1207, 14 years and under

FIRST: Alexis Latter (First Class Honors)

CLASS V1223 Solo, Contemporary Folk/Popular music, 14 years and under

FIRST: Harper Woolsey (First Class Honors)

SECOND Laila Degrechie (Honors)

CLASS V1152 Solo, Canadian Composer, 12 years and under

FIRST: Jennifer Fuhrer (First Class Honors)

SECOND: Tayah Cumming (First Class Honors)

CLASS PV-C-1256 Solo, Canadian Composer, 16 years and under

FIRST: Piper Lidkea (First Class Honors)

CLASS PV1305 Solo, 20th/21st Century English Art Song, 18 years and under

FIRST: Adrianna McCoy (First Class Honors)

CLASS V1153B Solo, Musical Theatre, Up-Tempo, 12 years and under

FIRST: Jennifer Fuhrer (First Class Honors)

CLASS PV1253 Solo, French Melodie, 16 years and under

FIRST: Piper Lidkea (First Class Honors)

CLASS PV1303 Solo, French Melodie, 18 years and under

FIRST: Adrianna McCoy (First Class Honors)

CLASS V1156.2 Solo, Contemporary Folk/Popular music, 12 years and under

FIRST: Jennifer Fuhrer (First Class Honors)

SECOND: Tayah Cumming (Honors)

CLASS V194 Sight Singing / Aural Skills Test, Grade 8

FIRST: Adrianna McCoy (Honors)

SECOND: Piper Lidkea (Honors)

CLASS PV-MT1257 Solo, Musical Theatre, 16 years and under

FIRST: Piper Lidkea (First Class Honors)

CLASS PV-MT1307 Solo, Musical Theatre, 18 years and under

FIRST: Adrianna McCoy (First Class Honors)

SECOND: Madison Anderson (First Class Honors)

CLASS V1324 Solo, TV/Musical, 18 years and under

FIRST: Terra Carlson (Honors)

CLASS V1323 Solo, Contemporary Folk/Popular Music, 18 years and under

FIRST: Lilly Wyder (First Class Honors)

SECOND: Madison Anderson (First Class Honors)

CLASS V209 Duet, 18 years and under

FIRST: Terra Carlson and Ky Boshey (Honors)

CLASS V1325 Solo, Musical Theatre to contrast class PV-MT1307, 18 years and under

FIRST: Madison Anderson (First Class Honors)

SECOND: Lilly Wyder (Honors)