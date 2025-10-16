Family pumpkin carving event runs at Rainy Lake Square tomorrow evening

It’s the perfect time to get into the Halloween Spirit with a fun family pumpkin carving activity from the Fort Frances Chamber of Commerce and Downtown Fort Frances BIA.

Happening tomorrow evening, Friday, October 17, 2025, beginning at 6 p.m. at the Rainy Lake Square, the Chamber and BIA have joined forces with local businesses and organizations including Northwoods Gallery and Gifts, Tit4Tat, TLC – The Laundry Centre, the Fort Frances Museum and The Flint House Restaurant to hold a Jack O’ Lantern Carving Event. The Chamber says the event promises to be a night of creativity, fun and festive vibes, and encourage everyone to head down to take part in carving a frighteningly festive pumpkin.

The carving night will provide one pumpkin per family, and families can bring their own additional pumpkins as well, but there won’t be carving tools on hand, so those looking to take part will need to bring their own carving kits or tools with them. However, those who do head down to the Square will get some artistic tips and tricks from a local tattoo artist.

“Talented Chris Whalen from Tit4Tat Tattooing, well known for his steady hand, eye for detail, and abilities will be on hand to hare his artistry and precision through pumpkin carving!” the event organizers state.

The Chamber and BIA are encouraging anyone interested in attending the event pre-register by calling 807-277-9724, or by dropping in at TLC – The Laundry Centre at 515 Mowat Avenue.

Children must be accompanied by a parent or adult guardian.