Erratic driver arrested for impaired driving

(FORT FRANCES, ON) – An officer on patrol arrested a driver for impaired operation after witnessing the vehicle driving on the wrong side of the road.

On July 14, 2025, at approximately 10:00 p.m., an officer with the Fort Frances Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) was patrolling the Fourth Street West area of town when they witnessed a vehicle driving westbound in the eastbound lane.

A traffic stop was initiated and the officer determined that the driver had been drinking. A roadside screening test was demanded. The driver failed the roadside test, was arrested and transported to the Fort Frances Detachment where additional breath testing was completed.

A 58-year-old male, from Winnipeg, Man., has been charged criminally with one count of impaired operation alcohol or drug, and one count of impaired operation blood alcohol concentration 80 milligrams and over. The accused was also charged for having an obstructed plate and a moving violation related to an improper lane change. The accused’s driver licence was suspended for 90 days, and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

The accused was released by police and is scheduled to appear in the Fort Frances Ontario Court of Justice on August 11, 2025, to speak to all the charges.

Impaired driving is a serious threat to the safety of all road users. The OPP is dedicated to ensuring road safety through enforcement and public education. If you see an impaired driver, call 911 to report it. Road safety is everyone’s responsibility.