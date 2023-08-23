End summer with a bang at Summer Fun Day this Friday

Weechi-it-te-win Family Services, Gizhewaadiziwin Health Access Centre and the United Native Friendship Centre are partnering up to host a Summer Fun Day on August 25th.( Friday) from 9:30a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Point Park. Making up the day will be Sunset water sports (waivers must be signed for by parents/guardians for tubing. Also making up the fun is a Bouncy House, lawn games, sand toys, backpack for kids and much more.

Lunch will be served from 12-1 p.m. with snacks served throughout the day.

Be sure to bring bathing suits and towels if taking part in the water activities (swimming, tubing etc.) also parents/guardians need to be in attendance.

This promises to be a fun filled day that is inclusive for everyone in the area, the wish of the Gizhewaadiziwin and its organizers is to promote families doing fun things together.

For more information contact Bill Morrison at 274-3201 extension 4012 or email billmorrison@weechi.ca or Shauna-Leigh Carlson at 274-3131 extension 301 or email scarlson@gizhac.com.