Empties for Paws wants to collect your bottles to support animal rescues

A local resident is spearheading a new initiative to try to raise funds to support those doing volunteer work with animals in the district.

Empties for Paws is a movement spreading across Canada that is challenging everyday citizens and businesses to help raise money for local animal rescues by donating their empty alcohol containers to volunteers. Melissa Yellowega is taking charge of the local push for the campaign and is hoping that residents and businesses will step up to help support animal rescues in the area like Best 4 Kitty and RuffCue.

“[Empties for Paws] is an initiative where people can donate their empty alcohol containers to me, I’m even trying to kind of grow it where there’s a bigger drop off location,” Yellowega said.

“It’s just individuals around town who want to participate, even businesses, that want to donate their empty alcohol containers and then, essentially, I turn them in to The Beer Store and then all that profit goes to the local rescues. Thunder Bay is participating, Kenora is participating. I thought it’s something that the rescues here could benefit from.”

Yellowega said she initially learned about the initiative from Kenora and felt that, as the rescues here are struggling under an overwhelming number of stray animals, she could do something relatively small that could help ease some of the burden they face.

“I know there’s always been a problem with animals that don’t have homes,” she said.

“There are so many strays and feral kittens that aren’t being helped enough. Best 4 Kitty and RuffCue are doing their best, but I feel there needs to be a push to do more, in a sense, because there’s only so much money they’re getting right now, or even fosters. My dad has a business down on McIrvine Road, and he has cats coming and going between bushes for years. It was like ‘what else can I do?’ It’s not much, but a little bit helps.”

In two runs to drop off cans and empties since getting started, Yellowega said she’s collected almost $90, which may not sound like a lot, but makes that burden on the rescue organizations even a little lighter by covering some food, or a vaccination.

“Every empty container collected turns into much needed funds to provide food, shelter and veterinary care, giving animals a chance to live a better life,” she said.

“If individuals around the area, or even businesses, will participate, that would be huge. I’m going around to businesses to see if they could even put out one of the donation boxes.”

Yellowega has set up drop-off bins for anyone wanting to contribute their returnable empties outside her home at 1041 Sunset Drive.