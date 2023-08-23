Emo Knox United Church receives funding for kitchen renovations

The Knox United Church in Emo is receiving significant funding to renovate its kitchen area.

Kenora–Rainy River MPP Greg Rickford, who is also Ontario’s minister of northern development, announced on August 17 that $153,000 would be provided to the church through the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation (NOHFC) in order for the kitchen renovations to go ahead. According to a press release provided by Rickford’s office, the renovation will allow the broader community to access the kitchen facility, accommodate more events at the church, and enhance community engagement in northwestern Ontario.

“The Emo Knox United Church is an important hub for the community, and by upgrading and expanding the kitchen area, our government is making a real difference in the lives of local families and community members,” Rickford said.

“Our government is committed to ensuring northwestern communities have the resources they need to remain strong, healthy, and vibrant.”

According to the press release, the church will use the funding to add new cupboards, countertops and appliances to the kitchen as they renovate the space. Additionally, the church will also upgrade their hydro connection to a 400-amp service. With these upgrades and renovations complete, the church will be able to better accommodate the annual community Christmas dinners, luncheons for memorial services, day-to-day activities at the senior centre, community breakfast benefits, and the community soup-to-go event, among others.

“Over the past few years we have been planning diligently to bring our underutilized building ‘back to life,’” the church noted in the press release.

“Knox church had been a hub of activity in Emo’s past, but over time, the aging structure has become out-dated and inefficient. We are especially excited to see the tiny old kitchen expanded to a state-of-the-art facility. Our sincerest thanks to NOHFC for making it all possible.”

The NOHFC promotes economic prosperity across northern Ontario by providing financial assistance to projects — big and small, rural and urban — that stimulate growth, job creation, and skills development. Since June 2018, the NOHFC has invested more than $685 million in 5,656 projects in northern Ontario, leveraging more than $2.3 billion in investment and creating or sustaining over 9,000 jobs.