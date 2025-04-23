Election signs subject to municipal by-law

With less than a week to go until Election Day, there’s still time to show your support for the candidate of your choice, but be sure to follow all the rules that are in place for installing your signs.

Colourful political candidate signs are a given in any election, be it federal, provincial or even municipal, as a way for supporters to champion their candidate or party of choice. Around Fort Frances and the rest of the country, lawns are sporting any number of signs in bright blue, red, orange or more.

However, there are rules and regulations in place at all levels of government that note where and how signs may be displayed.

Elections Canada notes in its Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) section that, according to the Canada Elections Act, during an election period “no one may interfere with the transmission of election advertising such as a campaign sign,” without the consent of a person with authority to authorize its transmission, as political parties and candidates have the right to have their signs displayed.

However, the Canada Elections Act also notes that signs must follow all applicable laws and by-laws, including at a municipal level, that dictate where signs may be placed, along with other relevant requirements for appropriate display.

The Town of Fort Frances has passed By-Law 19/10, which it names the by-law “to regulate the erection of signs and other advertising devices within the Town of Fort Frances,” or the “Sign By-Law.” Within the town’s by-law, it specifically notes that while election signs are permissible in town, there are specific requirements when it comes to municipal or public property versus private property.

The Town defines an election sign as “any type of sign that a. promotes, directly or indirectly, the candidacy of any person for election held in accordance with the Canada Elections Act, the Elections Act, R.S.O. 1990 cE.6, Municipal Elections Act, 1996, S.O. 1996. and b. is intended to influence persons to vote for or against any question or by-law submitted to electors, solicit votes for or promote the election of a person or political party seeking public office.”

According to the by-law, no one in town can place a sign that contravenes the rules set out in the document, including election signs. Traditionally, anyone looking to erect a sign on municipal or private land must first obtain a permit to allow it to be installed, as well as pay a fee for said permit. However, permits are not required for election signs, along with other exempted signs, to be erected on private property.

Significantly, the town states that no signs of any kind, including election candidate signs, are allowed to be erected on municipal property without the authorization of the town council.

“II.6. No Sign or advertising device shall be erected or displayed upon property owned by the Town of Fort Frances unless authorized by Council,” reads the by-law.

This means that any candidate or individual looking to place a sign on a piece of property owned by the Town of Fort Frances must get permission from council to do so. Failure to obtain authorization means the town’s by-law officers or Chief Building Official may remove the sign, after informing the person who authorized the posting of the sign that it is planned for removal.

Signs are also not allowed on traffic islands or medians, and cannot be attached to a tree, shrub, hedge or bush.

To see the town’s complete Signs By-Law, visit the town’s website at https://fortfrances.civicweb.net/filepro/documents/131/?preview=114526.