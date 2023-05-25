Drugs, weapons seized from home

POLICE BRIEFS

(FORT FRANCES) – A search warrant in the Town of Fort Frances has resulted in three individuals being arrested and charged with numerous drug and Criminal Code (CC) offences.

On May 12, 2023, members of the Rainy River District Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment, Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau (OCEB), Mobile Crisis Response Team (MCRT), and Canine Unit (K9), with the assistance of the Treaty Three Police Service, executed a search warrant at a residence on Portage Avenue in the Town of Fort Frances.

The investigation has resulted in the arrest of three individuals and the seizure of suspected illicit substances including methamphetamine, cocaine, crack cocaine, and fentanyl. Canadian currency and items associated with drug trafficking were also seized along with brass knuckles, conductive energy weapons, bear spray, and a baton.

As a result, two Fort Frances residents, ages 29 and 31, have each been arrested and charged under the CC and Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) with: Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose; Unauthorized Possession of Weapon- three counts; Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Opioid; Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Methamphetamine; Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000. Possession of Firearm or Ammunition contrary to Prohibition Order – three counts

A 34-years-old Alberton man has also been arrested and charged with two counts of Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Methamphetamine.

The accused have been remanded into custody and are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Fort Frances at a later date.

Any person with information regarding the illegal possession and trafficking of drugs should immediately contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

IMPAIRED DRIVER

(FORT FRANCES, ON) – Members of the Rainy River District Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged one individual with impaired operation following a traffic violation.

On May 25, 2023, shortly after 1:00 a.m., while on general patrol in the Town of Fort Frances, officers with the Rainy River District OPP observed a traffic violation on motor vehicle travelling on the 1100 Block of Kings Highway 11 and initiated a traffic stop.

Through investigation, it was determined that the driver of the motor vehicle had been impaired by alcohol. The driver was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to the Rainy River District OPP Detachment for further testing.

As a result, a 27-year-old Lake of the Woods Township resident has been arrested and charged under the Criminal Code with Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus).

The accused has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Fort Frances on June 26, 2023.

The OPP remains committed to taking alcohol/drug-impaired drivers off our roads through enforcement and public education. If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it.

DRUG SEIZURE

(FORT FRANCES, ON) – A search warrant in the Town of Fort Frances has resulted in one individual being arrested and charged with numerous drug offences.

On May 22, 2023, shortly after 7:30 p.m., members of the Rainy River District Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment, Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), Emergency Response Team (ERT), and Canine Unit (K9), with the assistance of the Treaty Three Police Service, executed a search warrant at an apartment complex on Fifth Street East in the Town of Fort Frances.

The investigation has resulted in the arrest of one individual and the seizure of suspected cocaine. Canadian currency and other items associated with drug trafficking were also seized.

As a result, a 30-year-old Brampton resident, has been arrested and charged with: Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking a Schedule I Substance – Cocaine and Possession of Proceeds Obtained by Crime Over $5,000.

The accused has been remanded into custody and was held for a bail hearing before the Ontario Court of Justice on May 23, 2023.

FATAL COLLISION

(KENORA, ON) – The Kenora Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and the Technical Traffic Collision Investigators (TTCI) are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision.

On Monday May 22, 2023, at approximately 9:00 p.m., Kenora OPP, Clearwater Bay Fire, City of Kenora Fire and Emergency Services (CKFES), and Kenora Northwest Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to a serious three-vehicle collision on Highway 17 near Burma Road. The collision involved two sport utility vehicles (SUV) and a pickup truck towing a trailer.

Despite life saving efforts A 24 year old Winnipeg resident was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver and passenger of the other SUV sustained serious but, non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to Lake of The Woods District Hospital by EMS and later transferred to a Winnipeg Hospital. The occupants of the pickup truck were uninjured.

Highway 17 at Burma Road has been re-opened.

The OPP North West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) Team and OPP Technical Traffic Collision Investigators (TTCI) continue to investigate the circumstances of the accident.

Any person with further information regarding the incident should contact the Kenora OPP at 807-548-5534. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip on-line at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.