Drug charges laid against area resident

(FORT FRANCES, ON) – Members of the Rainy River District Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) conducted a traffic stop on a motor vehicle which has led to one individual being arrested and charged for impaired operation and possession of a schedule I substance.

On January 30, 2023, at approximately 12:45 a.m., members of the Rainy River District OPP Detachment initiated a traffic stop on a motor vehicle after observing the vehicle to be driving erratically within the Town of Fort Frances.

Through investigation, it was determined that the driver of the motor vehicle was impaired by drug and was found to be in possession of a small quantity of suspected fentanyl. The driver was subsequently placed under arrest and was transported to the Rainy River District OPP Detachment for further testing.

As a result of the investigation, a 41-years-old resident of Stanjikoming First Nation, has been arrested and charged with: Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs; Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Fentanyl.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Fort Frances on February 27, 2023, to answer to the above charges.

The OPP remains committed to taking alcohol/drug-impaired drivers off our roads through enforcement and public education. If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it.