DRRSB offers apology and update on playground removal and temporary ambulance relocation

Apology and Update on Playground Removal

The District of Rainy River Services Board (DRRSB) extends a sincere apology to the residents of Fort Frances for the way information about the planned removal of the playground structure at our Fifth & Frenette property was first shared.

This playground—originally installed through the care and generosity of local families and the Knights of Columbus more than 30 years ago—has long been a space of connection, joy, and shared community history. We acknowledge that the way this information reached the public did not honour that legacy. We deeply regret the distress this caused. Please know that this level of disrespect was never our intent.

The decision to remove the playground was not made lightly. While the site was not part of DRRSB’s operational programs, its removal was delayed in recognition of its community value. As part of our planning, we had intended to first communicate directly with the Knights of Columbus and local residents most closely connected to the space. Unfortunately, the situation unfolded differently, and we recognize the impact that had on the community.

The equipment has now reached the end of its expected lifespan. Without available records of installation or ongoing maintenance—and based on the advice of safety experts and insurance providers—DRRSB cannot safely maintain the structure to current standards. Removal will proceed in the coming weeks to ensure the safety of all residents.

Temporary Paramedic Station Relocation – July 2025

We also want to inform residents that, starting on or around July 2, 2025, the Fifth & Frenette property will be used as a temporary location for the Fort Frances Paramedic Station. This move will last approximately 2.5 weeks, allowing for critical repairs to the bay floors at the current station. A second, shorter relocation of about four days will follow in August to complete epoxy floor coating (dates to be confirmed).

During this period, paramedic crews will also operate from DRRSB’s secondary garage at Butler Avenue and the Fifth & Frenette property, ensuring continuity of service. These repairs are vital for maintaining a clean, safe, and functional space where crews can decontaminate vehicles, restock supplies, and respond effectively to emergencies.

Though the station will be temporarily uninhabitable due to construction, emergency response times will not be affected, and a detailed operational plan is in place to maintain seamless service.

Looking Ahead

We remain committed to rebuilding trust and open, respectful communication with our community. Project updates will be shared through DRRSB’s social media channels and our website as information becomes available.

We are deeply grateful for the community’s continued support, patience, and advocacy. We value the opportunity to serve and will continue striving to do so with care, humility, and respect.

For further information about the mandate of the DRRSB, please contact connect@rrdssab.ca.