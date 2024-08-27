Driver refuses breathe sample; faces impaired charges

(FORT FRANCES, ON) – An erratic driver was charged with impaired offences after refusing to provide breath samples.

On August 25, 2024, at approximately 8:30 pm, an officer with the Fort Frances Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) stopped a vehicle in the 700 block of Scott Street when it was observed to be swerving. The vehicle was also observed to have recent collision damage.

Investigation determined that the driver was distracted by a handheld communication device and that alcohol was a factor in their driving behaviour.

The driver was arrested at the scene after they failed an approved screening device test. The driver was transported to the Fort Frances Detachment where additional breath testing demands were refused.

A 46-year-old man of Thunder Bay, ON is charged criminally with one count each of impaired operation alcohol and drug, and failure or refusal to comply with a demand. The accused was also charged with provincial offences related to distracted driving, documentation, and failing to report a collision.

The accused had their driver’s licence suspended for 90 days and their vehicle impounded for seven days. The accused was released by police and is scheduled to appear in the Fort Frances Ontario Court of Justice on October 21, 2024, to answer to the criminal charges.

Impaired driving is a serious public safety threat. If you see an impaired driver, call 911. Road safety is everyone’s responsibility.