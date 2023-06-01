 

Driver faces numerous charges following failed stop

1 June 2023
From the OPP

(FORT FRANCES, ON) – A number of charges have been laid after a driver failed to stop for police in Fort Frances.

On May 28, 2023, shortly after 1:00 a.m., members of the Rainy River District Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were on general patrol when they observed a driver make multiple traffic violations. Officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop; however, the vehicle failed to stop. Officers followed the driver for a short distance but were forced to disengage when the situation became too dangerous for other road users.

A short time later, officers located the vehicle and driver and subsequently placed the individual under arrest.

As a result a 23-year-old of Fort Frances has been arrested and charged under the Criminal Code and Highway Traffic Act with:

  • Dangerous Operation
  • Fail to Stop for Police
  • Drive Motor Vehicle – Perform Stunt
  • Drive Motor Vehicle – Perform Stunt – Excessive Speed
  • Disobey Stop Sign – Fail to Stop
  • Fail to Report Accident
  • Turn – Not in Safety

The accused has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Fort Frances on June 26, 2023.

Login to the Digital Edition
Who's Online?
Subscribe
Your Ad Here
Tichbornes
Cousineau Real Estate