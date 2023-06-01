Driver faces numerous charges following failed stop

(FORT FRANCES, ON) – A number of charges have been laid after a driver failed to stop for police in Fort Frances.

On May 28, 2023, shortly after 1:00 a.m., members of the Rainy River District Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were on general patrol when they observed a driver make multiple traffic violations. Officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop; however, the vehicle failed to stop. Officers followed the driver for a short distance but were forced to disengage when the situation became too dangerous for other road users.

A short time later, officers located the vehicle and driver and subsequently placed the individual under arrest.

As a result a 23-year-old of Fort Frances has been arrested and charged under the Criminal Code and Highway Traffic Act with:

Dangerous Operation

Fail to Stop for Police

Drive Motor Vehicle – Perform Stunt

Drive Motor Vehicle – Perform Stunt – Excessive Speed

Disobey Stop Sign – Fail to Stop

Fail to Report Accident

Turn – Not in Safety

The accused has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Fort Frances on June 26, 2023.