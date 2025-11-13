Downtown warming centre opens for the season

As temperatures start to dip toward the frigid, the Out of the Cold warming centre has opened for the season to provide a haven for those exposed to the elements.

The facility, located in the HOPE Centre on Victoria Ave. serves meals and offers showers and emotional and social support people in need. More than 100 individuals made over 1,000 visits to the centre last year and is likely to see similar numbers this winter, said Harvey Jolicoeur, a HOPE support worker.

“As a long-term employee of the warming centre, the gratitude from the clients using the centre shows through,” said Jolicoeur, who has worked at the warming centre for six years. “They might not say it, but I know that having this shelter means a lot to them and takes some stress out of their lives.”

The warming centre welcomes clients seven days a week, opening its doors nightly from 8:30 p.m. until 11 p.m., after which the doors are locked for the night until clients leave the next morning at 7:30 a.m. It will run until sometime in April.

An average of seven people visit each night, although 15 beds are routinely available with several extra to use in an emergency. Clients are often welcomed back for an outreach breakfast at 8:30 a.m.

“My favourite thing about the warming centre is that it’s a safe place for people to go to get out of the cold and to be surrounded by our staff who can help support them with whatever they’re going through,” said Christie Cousineau, Housing and Homelessness Prevention Program Supervisor. “We do serve a meal every evening. We connect to our community partners. We provide any support that may be needed. Sometimes there are crafts available.”

The centre is also accepting donations of socks, mittens and hats to help keep people warm. It does not provide financial support but rather listening skills and help for individuals who may need access to daytime support the centre does not provide.

“So, they’ll connect the folks to any of our community partners, like CMHA, [United Native] Friendship Centre, or Giishkaandago-ikwe, and they’ll make all those connections for the folks that access our centre.”