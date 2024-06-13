Downtown revitalization a group effort

Groups are working every day behind the scenes to revitalize the downtown core of Fort Frances, and fill empty commercial spaces.

“After a closure of any type of business, we are frantically working on [promoting business] and you know it takes time,” said Martin Chitohwa, economic development officer for Fort Frances. “It’s something that we talk about every day.”

Attracting new businesses takes some teamwork – Town hall, the Fort Frances Chamber of Commerce, the Business Improvement Area (BIA) and the Rainy River Future Development Corporation (RRFDC) each promote the town in their own way.

“We’re beautification, promotion and maintenance,” said Ted DeBenetti, member of the BIA. “Our job is the flowers, the signage, advertising.”

The BIA works to improve the outdoor spaces included in the three blocks on the west end of Scott Street. They engage with the community by hosting different events that bring people down to the business centre.

Downtown revitalization is an ongoing process. Look for new investments in lampposts coming in the near future! – Louis Bergeron photo

“We do Mall Days,” said DeBenetti. “We did the mural…now we’re working on light post toppers…we have lots of cool ideas.”

He acknowledges it can be challenging for new entrepreneurs to launch a dream business.

“Getting into a building and bringing it up to code, insurance, you know, things can get really pricey really quick,” said DeBenetti.

For many prospective business owners, the RRFDC is an important stop. They provide start-up loans and other forms of assistance, through the Ferderal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario (FedNor).

“We receive funding each year to provide community business and economic development,” said Angela Halvorsen Smith, executive director for the RRFDC. “We have a lot of connections. We can connect them to accountants, bookkeepers, government programs.”

Smith said the RRFDC runs different programs for investors of different backgrounds. They work with clients to match them with different types of funding. Loan applications submitted to the Fort Frances office are submitted to a committee of local members of the Rainy River district who decide who gets funding for their business project.

The Chamber of Commerce is also a valuable resource for prospective and established business owners. Businesses can sign up as a member for the full range of support, including resources and support from the Ontario Chamber of Commerce.

“Our local chamber is to promote local business to help our town thrive,” said Heather Johnson, executive director of the Fort Frances chamber of commerce.

Town hall receives many general business inquiries from members of the public, who are then directed to building owners. The town is actively engaged in attracting investors to Fort Frances and encouraging them to open a business.

“I try to lure some investors into investing in such buildings,” said Chitohwa. “And they do come, they see the prospective structure and then some get back to me some don’t…it’s just a matter of finding the right candidate for each and every structure. it’s just a matter of time.”