Downtown patrol initiative deemed a success: OPP

(FORT FRANCES, ON) – A 30-day focused patrol initiative for the downtown core of Fort Frances concluded with positive results for local businesses.

On June 21, 2024, the Fort Frances Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) initiated project “The Core”. The project was developed to respond to community concerns related to an increase of nuisance offences in the 100 – 400 blocks of Scott Street.

Sergeant Matthew Bartlett prepared the operation plan for the project. “The OPP have noted an increase in the number of complaints and calls for service specifically related to public intoxication, trespassing, and loitering in the downtown core. The project’s mission was to reduce crime and victimization while maximizing resource deployments and efficiencies specifically within the 100-400 block area of Scott Street”.

The success of the project can’t be measured in reported occurrences says Bartlett. “Although occurrences for the period show an 61% increase, this is expected due to the increased police presence and the dedication of our members. The success of the operation is measured by the increased communication between members of the public and the police working together to achieve the overall goal of public safety.”

Officers conducted 40 foot patrols and reported the following results:

41 Liquor Licence and Control Act (LLCA) charges laid

5 warrants executed

3 Controlled Drugs and Substances Act charges laid

1 Highway Traffic Act charge laid

4 Criminal Code charges laid

5 Warnings issued under the LLCA

The OPP would like to thank the public and business owners for their help in keeping the area safe. The project has concluded but the OPP’s dedication to public safety and security is always ongoing. If you see crime happening call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or 911 if it is a public safety emergency.