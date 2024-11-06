District Milestone: First LASER Procedures Performed at La Verendrye General Hospital

Riverside Health Care is laser-focussed on urinary health, thanks to the addition of some cutting-edge new equipment.

Riverside has announced that its Surgical Team has successfully completed its first procedures using a Thulium LASER (Light Amplification by Stimulated Emission of Radiation). These were the first of their kind in the Rainy River District.

Dr. Ahmed Zakaria performed a pair of procedures last week with the support of the operating room (OR) staff at La Verendrye General Hospital (LVGH), noted a release from Riverside Health Care.

According to the National Institutes of Health, a Thulium LASER can be used to treat prostate enlargement and to break up kidney stones.

The non-invasive technology leads to better outcomes and less recovery time for patients, while also allowing more surgeries to be performed locally — which will significantly reduce waiting lists in the district and region, said the release..

To ensure safety was top priority, every staff member involved worked to receive their certification in LASER safety training — an annual requirement, said Riverside. “Our two RNFA Perioperative Team Leads also obtained certification as Laser Safety Officers.”

Staff members were provided with individual safety sunglasses and the OR suites were equipped with laser blocking blinds, both of which are essential for compliance and safeguarding against laser-related injuries.

“I would like to acknowledge the great effort by the team and the operating room staff to get the service running so everything went successfully,” said Dr. Ahmed Zakaria, the surgeon and urologist who performed the LASER procedures.

“There were so many individuals involved in this regional milestone.”

Having the LASER available in Fort Frances will benefit patients across the entire district who previously would either face lengthy wait or recovery times for surgeries or be forced to travel further for treatment.

“The addition of LASER to support expanded surgical procedures in Fort Frances is another milestone in our ongoing efforts to bring increased services closer to home for the benefit of the district,” highlighted Henry Gauthier, President and CEO at Riverside Health Care.

Diana Harris, Riverside Health Care’s Chief Nursing Executive, also noted the team’s commitment to providing progressive care as accessibly as possible.

“A thriving health-care team enables future advancements in improving access for our patients. I am proud of Riverside’s OR team and the opportunities that are before us.”