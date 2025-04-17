Discover the wisdom of the forest this earth day with the FFPLTC

Library of Trees tours taking place at Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre

The Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre is proud to be partnering with Rainy River District Stewardship in order to celebrate Earth Day 2025 with our community. The RRDS will be offering tours of the Library of Trees, growing on the library’s grounds, and our Seed Library volunteers will be on site to introduce people to the Seed Library program. The library also has an Earth Month book display, featured in the Eisenhauer Lounge, and the RRDS will be offering an interesting game called “Treingo.”

All activities will take place on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, between 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. No pre-registration is required to participate and there is no charge for these activities.

We encourage you to visit our library and learn more about trees, garden planting, and our natural world.